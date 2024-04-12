Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $267.09 on Friday. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.23 and a 200-day moving average of $267.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.46.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RH. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.15.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

