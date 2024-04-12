Insider Selling: Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Sells C$259,429.48 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$48.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of C$38.79 and a one year high of C$48.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.12.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.0374298 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.35.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

