Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells 32,605 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,296,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $2,585,576.50.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.68. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

