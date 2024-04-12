Insider Selling: Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CEO Sells 23,050 Shares of Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) CEO Richard N. Massey sold 23,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $474,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,829.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE CNNE opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.89. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72.
Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 53.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
