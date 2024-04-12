Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,468,938 shares in the company, valued at $28,812,506.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 16,707 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $200,484.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $114,700.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $939.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $12.05.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $297.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.32 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 974.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 883,688 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 361,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 292,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 228,585 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 300,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 222,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

