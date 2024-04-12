Insider Buying: Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Director William Charles Guinan acquired 12,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,880.00.
William Charles Guinan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, William Charles Guinan sold 2,500 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total transaction of C$14,650.00.
Kelt Exploration Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$6.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.36.
Kelt Exploration Company Profile
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
