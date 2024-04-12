Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $112.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $93.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $301,890,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,077,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.