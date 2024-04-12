Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 775.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IRMTF remained flat at $20.85 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. Information Services has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

