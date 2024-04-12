Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) Shares Down 1.6%

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.00. 2,677,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 864% from the average session volume of 277,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Inflection Point Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAX. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

