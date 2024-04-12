Indie Asset Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 18,415 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $84.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

