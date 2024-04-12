Indie Asset Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Indie Asset Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for 0.6% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.00.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $501.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $521.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

