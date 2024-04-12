Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NARI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

Inari Medical stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.44. 136,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,383.00 and a beta of 0.84. Inari Medical has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,003,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,086,000 after buying an additional 325,586 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 773,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after buying an additional 276,835 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 604,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

