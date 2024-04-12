Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$91.92.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO stock opened at C$97.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$60.19 and a 1 year high of C$101.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.44.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.3296888 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.27%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

