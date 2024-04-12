Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $628,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.