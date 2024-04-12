Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $360,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.00.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $504.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $453.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $508.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.