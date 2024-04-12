Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $282,000 Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,821 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 392,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 92,692 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,184 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 212.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 827,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 562,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 792,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after purchasing an additional 40,889 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

