Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $157,000 Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 141.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

