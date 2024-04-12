Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys New Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Macy’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 13.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $591,569.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,073,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,108,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $131,328.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $591,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,073,699 shares in the company, valued at $21,108,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on M shares. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Macy’s Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of M stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 2.15. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.49%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

