Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,033,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after buying an additional 1,210,837 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 363.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,258,000 after acquiring an additional 999,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12,722.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 331,417 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $112.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.46 and its 200 day moving average is $121.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

