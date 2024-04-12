Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 1,300 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $229.56 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTN

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.