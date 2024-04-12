IG Design Group’s (IGR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 275 ($3.48) target price on the stock.
IG Design Group Stock Performance
IGR opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.49) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £115.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IG Design Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 194 ($2.46). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 134.15.
About IG Design Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IG Design Group
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.