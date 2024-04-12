IG Design Group’s (IGR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 275 ($3.48) target price on the stock.

IG Design Group Stock Performance

IGR opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.49) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £115.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IG Design Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 194 ($2.46). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 134.15.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

