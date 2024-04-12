IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,224,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 8,377,573 shares.The stock last traded at $3.84 and had previously closed at $3.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.52.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,722,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,284,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,557,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,972,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

