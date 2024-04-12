Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $8.11.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

