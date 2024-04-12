HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.17

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 40195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

HPQ Silicon Stock Up 5.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.