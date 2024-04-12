Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a growth of 698.9% from the March 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,098. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.63.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

