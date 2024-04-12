Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 583,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,954,000 after acquiring an additional 105,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,527,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,565,000 after acquiring an additional 72,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,779,000 after acquiring an additional 469,232 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,144,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 82,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOPE shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HOPE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. 91,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,821. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.47 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Hope Bancorp

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.