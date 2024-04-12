Home Bancorp (HBCP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, analysts expect Home Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HBCP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.39. 8,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.12. The company has a market cap of $288.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.68. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Home Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Home Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.