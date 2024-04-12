Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in March

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HROEY opened at $9.97 on Friday. Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.
About Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd.
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 5 Semiconductor Giants: Navigating the Recent Pullback
Receive News & Ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.