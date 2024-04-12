Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in March

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HROEY opened at $9.97 on Friday. Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.

About Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd.

Hirose Electric Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells connectors in Japan and internationally. The company offers multi-pin connectors, including circular and rectangular connectors; connectors for ribbon cables; connectors used for printed circuit boards comprising flexible printed circuit boards; and nylon connectors for use in a range of fields, such as smartphones, communications equipment, and automotive electronics, as well as in industrial fields, such as measuring and control equipment, FA equipment, and medical electronics equipment.

