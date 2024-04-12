Himalaya Shipping Ltd. Announces — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:HSHP)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of HSHP opened at $7.81 on Friday. Himalaya Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himalaya Shipping

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the first quarter worth about $8,512,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the second quarter worth about $5,822,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the second quarter worth about $1,455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the second quarter worth about $1,448,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the second quarter worth about $1,428,000. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

