Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock Position Lessened by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,184 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,086,000 after buying an additional 28,886 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,278,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,249,000 after purchasing an additional 623,919 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 466,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CL King began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 5,600 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.94 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,163.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hillenbrand news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 5,600 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.94 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,163.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 0.8 %

HI stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $773.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.40 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 18.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.53%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

