Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.31) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,960 ($24.81) to GBX 2,000 ($25.31) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,068.75 ($26.18).

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,817 ($23.00) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,711.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,711 ($21.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,222 ($28.12). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,915.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,889.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8,507.46%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

