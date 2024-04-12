HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. 1,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 50.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 607.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 65.7% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 696,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 276,354 shares during the period.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

