Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Up 717.1% in March

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 717.1% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFRO. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HFRO traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.60. 101,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,625. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

