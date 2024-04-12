HI (HI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $228,114.46

HI (HI) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $228,114.46 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00013122 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00017014 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001436 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,478.32 or 0.99890823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011120 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.43 or 0.00117071 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00053439 USD and is up 4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $188,660.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

