Hess (NYSE:HES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HES. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $157.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hess has a 52-week low of $124.27 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hess by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 181,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,686,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

