Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $199.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $213.00 to $199.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America cut Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hershey from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $189.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1,121.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

