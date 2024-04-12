Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $155.18 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.25 or 0.00005981 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $155.18 million and $11,984.27 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.24739775 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $14,987.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

