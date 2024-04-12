Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.00

Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.51), with a volume of 112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.63).

Hermes Pacific Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2,333.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.15.

Hermes Pacific Investments Company Profile

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

Featured Stories

