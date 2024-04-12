Hemington Wealth Management Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hemington Wealth Management cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

XOM opened at $121.78 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $122.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $483.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

