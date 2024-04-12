Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Earns Outperform Market Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform market weight rating on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HL. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.68.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 284,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 279,688 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

