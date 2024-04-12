Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT Lowered to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of HTLD opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $17.08.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $275.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.36 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 14,933 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,727.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 16.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

