Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HAIA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare AI Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 1.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

