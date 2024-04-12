Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.19

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care, adult nutrition and care, and pet nutrition and care products in China, Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company's infant formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

