HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) CEO Paresh Patel Buys 500 Shares

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) CEO Paresh Patel bought 500 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,794,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paresh Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Paresh Patel bought 1,000 shares of HCI Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00.

HCI Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:HCI opened at $110.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.14. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $121.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.31.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Compass Point increased their price target on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair raised HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

