HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CDTX opened at $0.86 on Monday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $78.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

