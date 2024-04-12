HC Wainwright Lowers Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $87.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 133.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $33.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arvinas

Arvinas Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.94. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -5.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $244,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares in the company, valued at $48,775,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $173,427,000. Nextech Invest Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 490.3% during the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 1,695,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,394 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,731,000 after buying an additional 1,143,452 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $41,160,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $36,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.