Hartford Financial Management Inc. Purchases 183 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,756. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $58.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

