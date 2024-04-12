Hartford Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after buying an additional 683,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,433,000 after acquiring an additional 36,820 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 69.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 307,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 58.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 272,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the second quarter worth about $16,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

NYSE FMS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. 107,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,483. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

