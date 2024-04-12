Hartford Financial Management Inc. Increases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8,428.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,723 shares of company stock worth $2,578,122 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.2 %

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.09. The company had a trading volume of 380,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,859. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

