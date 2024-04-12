Hartford Financial Management Inc. Buys 44 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 113,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $884,893,000 after purchasing an additional 149,026 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after purchasing an additional 231,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $275.41. 399,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,799. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $278.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

